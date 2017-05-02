Tape measure shot in 10th gets Brewers past the Cards

Travis Shaw’s three-run shot off Seung Hwan Oh in the tenth broke a 4-4 tie as the Brewers won 7-5 on Monday night at Busch Stadium.

Shaw’s homer traveled an estimated 450 feet. It was the second bomb of the night for the Brewers. Jonathan Villar’s two-run homer in the third off Michael Wacha went 450 feet

Jedd Gyorko hit two homers for the Cardinals and finished with four hits. Aledmys Diaz and Matt Carpenter connected back-to-back in the fifth.

Milwaukee starter Zach Davies allowed two runs and seven hits in five innings, stranding

Cardinals starter Michael Wacha gave up four runs and seven hits in six innings. It’s the first time he’s allowed more than three runs in a start.