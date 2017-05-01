Royals losing streak reaches nine. “Very shocking”–Lorenzo Cain

The bad April start is something Royals fans haven’t seen since 2012. Which isn’t that long ago when you consider how bad this franchise was before catching fire for a couple of seasons. The Kansas City faithful can’t help but wonder if the franchise is returning to the way things used to be around Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals dropped their ninth straight game in a 7-5 loss to the Twins on Sunday. It is their longest losing streak since they lost 12 in a row in April of the 2012 season and their worst start (7-16) since that season.

Lorenzo Cain and Whit Merrifield went deep for the Royals, and Jason Hammel gave up five runs and couldn’t finish the fourth inning as his record dropped to 0-and-3.

“Very shocking,” said Cain. “It’s tough to go through a stretch like this. I know we’re better than this. It’s been a tough month and we hope to just turn the calendar and get into May.”