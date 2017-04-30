STLCards Leake and #Royals Hammel look for “firsts” after Saturday washes out baseball in Missouri

Both the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals had their baseball games canceled on Saturday after rain and bad weather swept through the state.

Sunday, Mike Leake and Jason Hammel will try to avoid the raindrops and each look for a milestone first win.

Leake will take the mound at Busch Stadium against the Reds starting at 1:15. He’s 0-3 in his first career starts against Cincinnati. However, Leake has been one of the strongest pitchers in the NL this first month going 3-1 with a 1.32 ERA. His lone loss came on April 7 vs. the Reds.

Hammel will look for his first victory as a Royal when they play the Twins at Kauffman Stadium starting at 1:15. after signing as a free agent just before spring training. As many of the KC pitchers, he’s been a victim of low run support, but Hammel got knocked around against Texas when he allowed three runs in three innings. Hammel is 0-2 with a 5.30 ERA..