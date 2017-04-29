Missourinet

Blues bounce back to even series with Nashville

St. Louis Blues Vladimir Tarasenko of Russia turns to go to the bench after celebrating his first period goal against the Nashville Predators at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis on April 28, 2017. hoto by BIll Greenblatt/UPI

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal with 3:51 remaining in the third period, to give the St. Louis Blues a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round at Scottrade Center on Friday.

Jori Lehtera scored for St. Louis to tie it 2-2 at 7:39 of the third.

The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1 with Game 3 at Nashville on Sunday.

Blues goalie Jake Allen made 22 saves, 14 in the third period.

Ryan Ellis had a goal and an assist, James Neal scored, and Pekka Rinne made 17 saves for Nashville, which lost for the first time this postseason after five straight wins.