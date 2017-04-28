Task Force 1 deploys to help with expected flooding in Missouri

Missouri Task Force 1 has been deployed to southern Missouri in response to severe flooding expected there this weekend. The State Emergency Management Agency requested the task force with a water rescue team be placed in West Plains to assist with efforts. From that location, personnel would then be assigned to flooded areas in the region as needed.

Many parts of the state are under flash flood watches and warnings through Sunday night. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and a slight chance of tornadoes are expected throughout most of Missouri.

The convoy will consist of four truck-trailer combinations which include four Jon boats and two Zodiac boats, a 12 passenger van, a command vehicle and 25 personnel. It is unknown how long they will be gone on this deployment; however the team is prepared for a two week deployment if needed.

Missouri Task Force 1 is a division of the Boone County Fire Protection District in mid-Missouri.