Cardinals score in eight of nine innings over stretch of DH to sweep Blue Jays

The time off in between games didn’t slow the Cardinals as they used a hot finish and fast start to sweep the Blue Jays in their double header on Thursday with 8-4 and 6-4 victories.

St. Louis jumped on Toronto in the second game getting to Casey Lawrence.

Dexter Fowler sparked a three run first with a single. He added a solo homer and Matt Adams had two hits to score two and Stephen Piscotty drove in two.

Add to that, the eight unanswered runs the Cardinals scored to come back from a 4-0 deficit starting in the seventh of the first game, the Cardinals scored all their runs by scoring in eight of nine innings over the two games.

The victories get the Cardinals back to 11-11, going 8-2 over their last ten games