The Bill Pollock Show–Barry Odom wants to move the #Mizzou bench. It’s a great move and fans need to get on board and stop complaining (PODCAST)

It was always a head scratching move as to why Gary Pinkel moved the Tigers bench from the west side of the Faurot Field to the east? The first thing that stuck out in my mind was that on day games (and Mizzou played a lot when they weren’t very good) the Tigers in their all black helmets and uniforms were stuck in the hot sun all game.

That’s one of the reasons whyn Barry Odom wants to move the benches back to the west end of the stadium…but fans, in particular the Tigers Lair, are upset.

I’ll tell you why Odom wants to move, why it’s an excellent idea and why the students have no clue about what matters on a football Saturday.