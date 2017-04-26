The Bill Pollock Show–I like Moose hitting leadoff for the #Royals, #STLCards sacrifice defense for offense. Profiling fans who attend the #NFL Draft (PODCAST)

Ned Yost, give him credit, he’s trying to spark the Royals offense. I love Moose batting in the lead off spot. I think speedsters at the top are overrated and having a guy who can crush the ball hit first in an AL lineup is a good strategy.

Mike Matheny has to find a way to keep Jose Martinez in the lineup but in doing so, sacrifices defense. Martinez tied the game with his homer in the 7th, but his inability to play first ultimately hurt the Cards in the 11th.

I think the pressure is high for Cuonzo Martin at Mizzou…fan’s expectations may be too high by the start of basketball.

The NFL is ramping up security in Philly for Thursday night’s draft. Big surprise of the many items that will be banned, batteries are not on the list.