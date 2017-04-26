Murdered Laclede Gas employees recognized with moment of silence by the Missouri House (AUDIO)

The Missouri House held a moment of silence this week for the two Laclede Gas employees who were shot to death last Thursday, while working in a St. Louis neighborhood.

“I want to send condolences to the families of those individuals at this time,” May said Monday on the House floor. “And you know we have to be mindful of what goes on in the entire state in reference to our individual districts and the areas.”

State Rep. Steven Roberts (D-St. Louis) also addressed the House on Monday, choking-up while speaking on the floor.

Roberts talked about the victims, Laclede Gas employees Alex Boschert and William Froelich.

“Bill Froelich was one of the Laclede Gas workers, he was part of my family. You know, it’s a true tragedy. He’s survived by both his parents, his wife Karen, his daughters Kim and Kristina and his son Will. If the body (House) would please join me in a moment of silence, we’d appreciate it,” Roberts told his House colleagues.

“Would everyone please rise, we observe a moment of silence,” House Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr (R-Springfield) responded.

Rep. May hugged Rep. Roberts after the moment of silence.

St. Louis Police say Clinton Willis killed Boschert, 27, and Froelich, 52, before turning the gun on himself.

A Laclede Gas spokeswoman tells the “St. Louis Post-Dispatch” that a fund for the victims’ families has been established through the United Way. Checks can be mailed to the United Way of Greater St. Louis, Laclede Gas Workers Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 954281, St. Louis, Missouri 63195.

The spokeswoman also tells the newspaper that the company was providing extra security to some crews, in the wake of the shooting.

Click here to listen to State Reps. Karla May and Steven Roberts address their House colleagues on April 24, 2017: