Missourinet 5 p.m. Newscast 4-26-2017

Budget negotiations between the Missouri House and Senate could get tricky from an effort to fully fund K-12 schools. The state auditor has released a scathing report about the Ferguson Municipal Court. Alisa Nelson reports.
By Alisa Nelson
