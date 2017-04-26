Missouri State uses three homers to down Mizzou

Missouri State hit three home runs in a 5-1 win over Mizzou Baseball Tuesday night (April 25) at Hammons Field.

Mizzou junior Andy Toelken gave up two solo homers over 5.0 innings while striking out four and scattering only five hits and took the loss. MSU’s Austin Knight earned the win after 6.2 innings, allowing just three hits while striking out five against no walks. He retired 15 Mizzou batters in a row at one point.

The Bears tacked on three key insurance runs on Landan Ruff’s first career homer with two out in the eighth.

The loss drops Mizzou to 27-15 on the year while Missouri State goes to 28-13.