STLCards start the series off with a big advantage over the struggling Blue Jays

The Cardinals have a nice advantage tonight when they open their series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

They Jays played last night in Anaheim with a game that ended just after midnight our time, meaning Toronto didn’t arrive in St. Louis until the early morning hours. The Cardinals had the day off and should be refreshed for the series opener tonight (7:15 p.m. first pitch).

Toronto will be without third baseman Josh Donaldson (calf) and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) both on the DL. The Blue Jays, the only team in the American League to score fewer runs than the Royals, have a 5-14 record, worst in the majors.

The Cardinals should have no troubles getting to a .500 record when they start Michael Wacha tonight opposite Marco Estrada.