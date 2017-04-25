Royals lack offense, bullpen thumped in White Sox opener

The hitting woes continued for the Royals offense and the bullpen let Monday’s series opener in Chicago get out of hand in a 12-1 loss to the White Sox.

At this point, the opposition scoring more than two runs isn’t insurance–it’s an absolute luxury for pitchers facing the Royals.

Miguel Gonzalez (3-0) lowered his ERA to 2.00, giving up an unearned run and two hits in eight innings.

As the Royals lost their fifth straight, manager Ned Yost is trying to keep the team together.

“Not much going on right now. Of course, (the players) are frustrated. Until we get through it … You’re trying to keep them from not getting frustrated to the point where it takes longer to get out of something like this. But, yeah, they’re frustrated with it.”

Jason Vargas (3-1) gave up four runs — three earned — and seven hits in five innings. His ERA rose from a big league-best 0.44 to 1.40.