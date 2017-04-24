The Bill Pollock Show–St. Louis sports fans just want to be loved (PODCAST)

St. Louis sports fan in general, not all, but in general suffer from this personality complex. St. Louis fans can’t understand why fans of other teams don’t like the Cardinals or Blues. I see and hear it all the time. Today I give you two examples as you’ll hear from a St. Louis fan who believes NBC was out to stick it to Blues fans during the telecast of Game 5 with the Wild.

Both the Cardinals and Royals are below .500, but it’s only April. I’ll run some numbers past you that will reassure you that the season isn’t over by May 1 if your team doesn’t have a winning record.

Some weekend warriors on the golf course have started something new…and I don’t like it!