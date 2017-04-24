Missouri’s Blunt backs Trump’s approach to North Korea threats

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) supports President Trump’s handling of North Korea’s continued threats to the U.S. He says Trump’s decision to strike Syria earlier this month was the right move.

“One of the significant parts of that moment was he made it while the Chinese leader was there and I think sent a message to both the Chinese, the Koreans, the Syrians and the Iranians that a new sheriff is in town and you shouldn’t assume that the U.S. isn’t going to take those threats seriously,” says Blunt.

Blunt, who serves on the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, says North Korea’s approach is an issue the committee spends a lot of time on.

“North Korea is continuing to test both missiles and nuclear capacity,” says Blunt. “One thing you don’t want them to be able to do is to put those two things together.”

North Korea suggested last week it was gearing up for a sixth nuclear test.

“What we need to do is put all the pressure we can on the neighborhood, and particularly on China, to then put all the pressure they can on North Korea to head in another direction,” says Blunt.

Some Democrats say Trump’s saber rattling is a dangerous path to take.