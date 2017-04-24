Mid-Missouri plane crash kills two people

Bob Ehle of KWIX Radio contributed to this story

The Cooper County Sheriff’s Department reports that a small plane crash this afternoon near the Boonville airport in mid-Missouri has killed two people. FAA Spokesman Tony Molinaro says the National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation.

“I don’t have information on where the plane was heading to or where it came from at this time,” says Molinaro. “FAA will be sending a team there to begin an investigation.”

Molinaro says the Bellanca Viking BL17 aircraft was destroyed.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid Highway 98 near the Boonville airport. The road could be closed until the early morning hours.