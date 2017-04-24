Columbia College looking for new head women’s basketball coach

Columbia College head women’s basketball coach Jessica Keller resigned to accept a top assistant coach position at NCAA Division I Illinois State University.

Keller compiled an overall record of 75-24 in three seasons at Columbia, including a 55-17 mark in the American Midwest Conference. She coached the Cougars to a pair of NAIA National Tournament appearances over the past two seasons. Columbia started the 2015-16 season with a school-record 19-straight wins and achieved the highest ranking in school history at No. 3 in the NAIA Division I Coaches’ Poll, as the Cougars were ranked in 31 out of 34 polls during her tenure. She was part of the WBCA’s inaugural 30 under 30 class, recognizing up and coming talent in coaching.

Prior to coming to Columbia, Keller served as the assistant coach at Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minnesota for three seasons and as a graduate assistant coach at Quincy University, where she completed her Master’s in Business Administration. The Belle, Missouri native also played women’s basketball at Quincy from 2005-2009. She was a three-time All-Great Lakes Valley performer and was named the GLVC Player of the Year in her senior season.