The Bill Pollock Show–My early prediction…Chiefs to go 10-6 (PODCAST)

Last year I predicted (correctly and right on the nose) that the Chiefs would go 12-4. Now, I also predicted that they would go to the Super Bowl. I guess I forgot that they were coached by Andy Reid who manages to coach his team to more playoffs debacles than victories.

Anyway, as I look at this year’s schedule, I think the Chiefs can do 10-6, the schedule lays out opponents where they could easily go 12-4 again, but the NFL did them no favors with scheduling six prime time games. I’ll explain on today’s Podcast.

Plus, why is there so much sympathy for Aaron Hernandez killing himself?

Also, I’m happy for Serena Williams that she is pregnant…but her championship days are over.