Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Silent bats let down Duffy as Royals drop opener in Texas

Silent bats let down Duffy as Royals drop opener in Texas

By

The Royals continue to get great starting pitching, but not much offense as they lost 1-0 in 13 innings to the Rangers in Arlington in game one of their four game series.

Danny Duffy allowed four hits over seven-and-one-third scoreless innings. Peter Moylan helped finish off the eighth inning and Mike Minor gave the Royals three solid innings in relief.  Travis Wood took the loss. He gave up a walk-off single to Delino DeShields, scoring Joey Gallo who doubled.

The Royals went 4-for-41 at the plate and struck out 14 times.