Chiefs will play in the national spotlight six times during 2017

The Chiefs draw a tough season opener at the Super Bowl Champion Patriots. They’ll play Thursday, September 7th in Foxborough. The Chiefs have a league high six primetime games. The Chiefs host Washington on October 2nd for Monday Night Football. Then travel to Houston on October 8th for a Sunday night game. Thursday October 19th in Oakland, at home on Monday night October 30th against Denver. Their last primetime game is Saturday December 16th at home against the Chargers.

This is a brutal schedule for Kansas City with so many different days and start times, it will force Andy Reid and the coaching staff to juggle schedules and game day preparations. The flux of start times could really test the players ability to recover physically from the previous game.

2017 PRESEASON SCHEDULE
WK DATE OPPONENT TIME (CT)
1 Fri, Aug 11
  • vs
 8:00 PM
2 Sat, Aug 19
  • @
 6:00 PM
3 Fri, Aug 25
  • @
 7:00 PM CBS
4 Thu, Aug 31
  • vs
 7:30 PM
2017 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
WK DATE OPPONENT TIME (CT)
1 Thu, Sep 7
  • @
 7:30 PM NBC
2 Sun, Sep 17
  • vs
 12:00 PM FOX
3 Sun, Sep 24
  • @
 3:25 PM CBS
4 Mon, Oct 2
  • vs
 7:30 PM ESPN/WatchESPN
5 Sun, Oct 8
  • @
 7:30 PM NBC
6 Sun, Oct 15
  • vs
 3:25 PM CBS
7 Thu, Oct 19
  • @
 7:25 PM CBS
8 Mon, Oct 30
  • vs
 7:30 PM ESPN
9 Sun, Nov 5
  • @
 3:25 PM CBS
11 Sun, Nov 19
  • @
 12:00 PM CBS
12 Sun, Nov 26
  • vs
 12:00 PM CBS
13 Sun, Dec 3
  • @
 12:00 PM CBS
14 Sun, Dec 10
  • vs
 12:00 PM CBS
15 Sat, Dec 16
  • vs
 7:25 PM NFL
16 Sun, Dec 24
  • vs
 12:00 PM CBS
17 Sun, Dec 31
  • @
 3:25 PM CBS