The Bill Pollock Show–#Mizzou makes their pitch to Knox. The best golfers in the world are in Missouri this weekend (PODCAST)

Look at where Mizzou basketball was just two months ago. Now, they already have the highest rated prospect coming to Columbia in Michael Porter Jr. and they were in the house of five-star recruit Kevin Knox last night. I think if it was up to his dad, Mizzou would be his choice and that could be a good thing or a bad thing depending on how well Kevin listens to his dad.

Just the fact that Mizzou is in the same house as Kentucky, Florida State, Duke and North Carolina is a major accomplishment.

Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Joplin native Hale Irwin, Kansas City native Tom Watson are just a few of the legends that are in Branson for this weekend’s PGA TOUR Champions Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. Tournament director Kirk Elmquist says things really get going tonight with a great concert from Hank Williams Jr.

Kirk says there are several spots on both courses where the only thing separating you from the legends is the rope.

Plenty of hotel rooms and tickets are available.

