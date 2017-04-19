St. Louis leads the way as several state sites host future NCAA championship events

The NCAA selected more than 600 host sites for preliminary rounds and finals of championships in Divisions I, II and III to be held from 2017-18 through 2021-22.

The NCAA received more than 3,000 bids with a total of 613 sites were awarded for this cycle.

St. Louis turned out to be the big winner in the state. In addition to first and second round men’s basketball at Scottrade Center, the city will also host the D-I wrestling championships in 2020.

St. Louis and St. Charles will also be the location for several Division II sports championships with Lindenwood as the host school. Washington University will host two Division III championships.

Kansas City and Joplin were also awarded sites by the NCAA.

The list of Missouri sites is below:

Division I

March 29 & 31, 2019 DI M Basketball Regional Kansas City MO Sprint Center

March 19 & 21, 2020 DI M Basketball First/Second St. Louis MO Scottrade Center

March 18-20, 2021 DI M Wrestling Championships Missouri St. Louis MO Scottrade Center

April 3, 2021 DI W Gymnastics Regional Missouri Columbia MO Mizzou Arena

Division II

May 10-16, 2020 DII M Golf Championships Lindenwood, St. Charles St. Louis MO

March 11-12, 2022 DII M Wrestling Championships Maryville (Missouri) St. Louis MO Chaifetz Arena

Nov. 17 or 18, 2018 DII M&W Cross Country Regional Missouri Southern State Joplin MO Missouri Southern State University Cross Country Course

Nov. 9 or 10, 2019 DII M&W Cross Country Regional Missouri Southern State Joplin MO Missouri Southern State University Cross Country Course

May 10-16, 2020 DII M&W Tennis Championships Lindenwood, St. Charles

May 10-16, 2020 DII W Golf Championships Lindenwood, St. Charles St. Louis MO

May 10-16, 2020 DII W Lacrosse Championship Lindenwood St. Charles Saint Charles MO Harlen C. Hunter Stadium

May 10-16, 2020 DII W Softball Championship Lindenwood, St. Charles St. Louis MO Lou Brock Sports Complex

Division III

May 18-23, 2020 DIII M&W Tennis Championships Washington U. in St. Louis St. Louis MO Dwight Davis Memorial Tennis Center

Nov. 18-20, 2021 DIII W Volleyball Championship Washington U. in St. Louis St. Louis MO Francis Fieldhouse

There were 43 states selected to host at least one round of an NCAA championship, with Pennsylvania leading the way with a total of 53. Florida was awarded the second most with 51, while Indiana totaled 41, the third highest. Buoyed with a total of six fall championships for the 2018 Division II National Championships Festival, Pittsburgh was awarded 22 preliminary rounds and finals, the most of any city.