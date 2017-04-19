Mizzou softball improves to 27-3 all-time vs. SEMO

Mizzou Softball (26-18) run-ruled Southeast Missouri in a pair of games, winning 14-3 in five innings, and 9-1 in game two on Tuesday afternoon in Columbia. Mizzou went 30-for-59 at the plate with 23 runs scored, three doubles, three home runs, 21 RBI and six stolen bases.

Sophomore Regan Nash (Camden Point, Mo.), sophomore Rylee Pierce (Visalia, Calif.), freshman Cayla Kessinger (Saugus, Calif.), freshman Braxton Burnside (Paragould, Ark.) and sophomore Kolby Romaine (Chino Hills, Calif.) all posted four-plus hits over their respective doubleheaders.

Mizzou’s 17 total hits in game two against SEMO matched its 2017 season high.

The Tigers host Nebraska-Omaha for a single game on Wednesday.