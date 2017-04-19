Missouri State rallies to beat Mizzou handing Coach Guttin win 1,200

Missouri State scored out a pair of eighth-inning runs against Missouri to hand head coach Keith Guttin his 1,200th career victory with a 5-3 decision over the Tigers Tuesday evening at Taylor Stadium. The milestone victory for Guttin made the Bears’ 35th-year bench boss just the 25th NCAA Division I head coach to record 1,200 career victories.

Blake Graham’s two-out, bases-loaded chopper to the right side of the Tiger infield snapped a 3-3 tie after Brian Sharp’s toss to first was wide of the bag, allowing both Hunter Steinmetz and Jake Burger to score.

Four Missouri State pitchers combined to hold Mizzou scoreless over the final six innings, with Jake Fromson (4-3), Jordan Knutson and Bryan Young striking out six Tigers over 4.0 innings of two-hit relief.