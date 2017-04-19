Fowler homers twice in Cardinals sweep of Pirates

Dexter Fowler hit his first two home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals, and finished with three hits, as the Cardinals swept the Pirates on Wednesday with their third straight 2-1 win.

Pirates’ first baseman Josh Bell tied the game in the fourth with a homer off Michael Wacha (2-1) after he retired his first ten batters.

The Cardinals improve to 6-9 after this sweep.

RHP Carlos Martinez (0-2, 3.57) will open a four-game series at Milwaukee on Thursday. He is 4-1 with 1.36 ERA in eight starts and 11 relief appearances against the Brewers.