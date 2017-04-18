Missourinet

Wong homers, Lynn stellar as Cardinals hold off Pirates

Lance Lynn won his first start since 2015 as he pitched seven shutout innings and Kolten Wong chipped in with his first home run as the Cardinals ended a three-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 Monday night at Busch Stadium.  The Cardinals improved to 4-9.

Mike Matheny was hoping to jump start the offense by tinkering with the lineup.  Greg Garcia got the start at third over Jhonny Peralta, but went 0-for-3.  Jose Martinez, hitting .500 before the game, went 1-for-3 and drove in the Cardinals insurance run in the seventh putting St. Louis up 2-0 on Ivan Nova.

Martinez was playing first as Matt Carpenter sat out with a swollen hand after taking a ground ball to his throwing hand in New York on Sunday.

Lynn (1-1) allowed three hits and struck out five while walking one. He also hit two batters, but he slowed a Pirates team that came in on a three-game win streak, sweeping the Cubs.