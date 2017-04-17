McCaskill: Trump trade policy could hurt Missouri farmers

By Julie Harker of Brownfield Ag News

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-Missouri) says she’s concerned about how President Donald Trump’s trade policy could affect the state’s farmers.

“The retaliation that could occur in some of the ways that Trump wants to change trade policies could rest at the feet of our producers in this state and I’m worried about that,” says McCaskill. “And, I think we have to be on the lookout for it and be very careful.”

McCaskill says agriculture is very important and is a foundation of the state’s economy.

“The number-one exports go to Canada, number-two to Mexico, number-three to China. Yikes. So, as we fool around with NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement), if we obviously give China free reign over there by not doing TPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership), I think we’ve got to be really cautious and careful,” says McCaskill.

NAFTA is an agreement signed by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, creating a trilateral trade bloc in North America. Trump wants to renegotiate NAFTA.

He removed the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which is a multi-nation agreement meant to reduce or eliminate tariffs on many goods and services.

McCaskill is coming off of eight town hall meetings in Missouri last week.