The St. Louis Cardinals dropped the opener of a series in the Bronx against the New York Yankees Friday night 4-3.

Matt Carpenter hit a two run homer in the first that the Yankees quickly answered in the bottom half. Michael Wacha took the loss giving up four runs, three earned, over six innings of work. Wacha allowed nine hits while striking out eight.

Randall Grichuk drove in Yadier Molina in the seventh for the Cardinals other run.

Game two of the series is set for Saturday afternoon.