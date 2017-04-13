The Bill Pollock Show–Can Tim Tebow play baseball? (PODCAST)

I thought Michael Jordan’s transition from basketball to baseball was a joke, but we’ll never know the whole story there. Some contend then NBA Commissioner David Stern wanted Jordan to take a break from the game after some rumors of him betting on the game simmered down. Note sure if there was ever any substance to that theory.

Now we have Tim Tebow trying his hand at baseball.

Many think he’s a great guy, why do people bash him…he’s only chasing a dream, etc. etc. I don’t see it that way.

I see a 29-year old who is actually selfish. I talk with Kevin McCreary who covers sports in Columbia, South Carolina where Tebow is chasing his dream playing for the Mets Low-A affiliate, the Fireflies.

How big of a deal is Tebow? Really big!