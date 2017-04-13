Mizzou expert predicts normal temperatures and average rainfall this summer

A weather expert is forecasting a relatively wet and mild summer for Missouri.

Mizzou atmospheric science professor Tony Lupo is making that prediction, following a dry and mild winter in the Midwest.

“Projections for this summer would lean toward a warmer than normal summer, but only slightly so, and enough precipitation right around the normal mark for the total amount,” says Lupo.

Lupo attributes the mild, average summer forecast in part to the projected El Niño conditions in the Pacific Ocean.

Lupo is also predicting slightly higher than normal corn and soybean yields throughout the Show-Me State, with the exception of southeast Missouri.

“When we look at corn and soybean yields by climate division, you look at in most areas it’s greater than normal under the kind of conditions that we’re expected to have,” Lupo says.

Lupo says normal temperatures and average rainfall this summer should help Missouri farmers, after the dry winter.

Rainfall has been increasing, especially in mid-Missouri.

ABC 17 KMIZ meteorologist Brittany Beggs reports Columbia Regional Airport has seen 5.87 inches of rain since New Year’s Day, with 4.65 inches of that since March 1. Beggs says Columbia Regional is still 1.84 inches below normal for the year.

Beggs says Jefferson City has picked up 6.65 inches of rain since the first of March, with 1.57 inches in April alone.

Lupo is crediting the wet spring with virtually eliminating drought conditions in Missouri.