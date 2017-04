Jake Allen made 51 saves, and Joel Edmundson scored at 17:48 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 2-1 win against the Minnesota Wild in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday.

“They threw a lot at me, but it’s my job to stop the puck and give the boys a chance, and they scored the goal,” Allen said. “Big win for us.”

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series will be played on Friday at Xcel Energy Center.