Royals already making changes to their roster to shake things up

Ned Yost was questioned by fans and the media after Monday’s 2-0 loss to the Oakland A’s, when he elected to have left handed hitter Brandon Moss face lefty reliever Sean Doolittle who did a lot by getting Moss to miss on three fastballs with two runners on base in the ninth. Yost was asked why he didn’t go with right handed hitter Cheslor Cutbert off the bench?

“Of course, we discussed that,” Yost said. “But left-handers don’t suppress Moss’ power. I was hoping he’d get one up into the wind.”

Gusts were going 25-30 mph out to right field.

Moss’ only hit of the season was a homer that came late in the final Houston game that gave the Royals the lead in a game they eventually lost 5-4 in 12 innings. Moss is 1-for-16 with ten strikeouts and is one of the reasons when the Royals are dead last in the American League with a .195 batting average.

Perhaps reinforcements from the minors are on their way. The Royals made two moves on their off day, sending relief pitcher Matt Strahm down to Triple A Omaha. He was 0-2 in three games and had a 47.25 ERA. They also sent down fast guy Terrence Gore to Double A.

With Raul Mondesi struggling at the plate, the Royals may look to Whit Merrifield who went 3-for-5 with his third home run of the season as Omaha beat Round Rock 9-1.