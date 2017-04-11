Both sides weigh in on key Missouri gun legislation (AUDIO OF FULL HEARING)

Residents from across Missouri packed a Capitol hearing room in Jefferson City on Monday to hear testimony on concealed firearms legislation.

One of the main bills heard by the House General Laws Committee was State Rep. Nick Schroer’s (R-O’Fallon) bill that makes a business that posts signs prohibiting concealed firearms liable for injuries sustained by people on the premises of that business.

Click here to listen to the full 38-minute hearing, which took place on April 10, 2017:

https://soundcloud.com/missourinet/missouri-house-committee-concealed-gun-legislation-hearing-april-10-2017mp3

Read the full recap of Monday’s House committee hearing.