Porter Jr. helps land Mizzou their point guard. Blake Harris is in. “I’m officially a Tiger”

I say in the headline that Michael Porter Jr. helps land a point guard for the Tigers, because the number one recruit in the country has been publicly pushing for North Carolina native Blake Harris to join him at Missouri next season after the pair were committed to Washington. On Sunday, the top 30 recruit made it official with is announcement via Twitter.

Let’s not kid ourselves, this one was all on Porter Jr. Without him, no way Cuonzo Martin lands Harris, who chose the Tigers over Michigan, UCONN, Rutgers and NC State. That hasn’t happened around here in a long time…where Mizzou outbids bigger schools.

The Tigers hope their not finished yet. They hosted uncommitted five-star forward Kevin Knox this weekend and are expected to entertain four-star center Jeremiah Tilmon, who de-committed from Illinois last week.

Harris is the No. 29 point guard in the Class of 2017. This wasn’t too much of a surprise, but still a good get for Porter Jr to talk Harris into joining him at Mizzou. Harris was a one-time Washington signee who was granted his release after the university fired Lorenzo Romar earlier this month.