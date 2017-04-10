Concealed firearms bill expected to draw large turnout at Monday hearing in Jefferson City

A packed room is expected Monday afternoon at the Statehouse in Jefferson City for a Missouri House committee’s hearing on concealed firearms legislation.

The Missouri House General Laws Committee will hold a public hearing at 1 p.m. Monday on State Rep. Nick Schroer’s (R-O’Fallon) bill.

The legislation makes a business that posts signs prohibiting concealed firearms liable for injuries sustained by people on the premises of that business.

The bill says that by posting signs prohibiting firearms, the business would assume a duty to defend its customers.

Representative Schroer, who’s an attorney, tells Missourinet he’s trying to preserve Second Amendment rights. He also notes that in Missouri, there’s a constitutional right to carry.

Schroer also confirms he will offer an amendment Monday to bar business owners who allow guns from liability, unless there’s “extreme negligence.”

Each witness will be limited to two minutes of testimony, because of the anticipated high turnout.

The House General Laws Committee is chaired by State Rep. Robert Cornejo (R-St. Peters).