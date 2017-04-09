UPDATE: Abducted western Missouri girl found safe and sound; alleged co-conspirator on the run

The Blue Springs Police Department, near Kansas City, has cancelled an AMBER Alert issued earlier today for 12-year-old Apple Briscoe. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, about two hours after the alert was issued, the victim was found safe and sound in eastern Missouri’s Wentzville and a suspect, William L. Dela Cruz, was taken into police custody. Authorities are searching for Dela Cruz’ brother, Jason Dela Cruz, who allegedly fled from the scene when the other two were captured.

Briscoe met William L. Dela Cruz online and was reported last seen getting into his vehicle in Blue Springs at 11:21 p.m. on Saturday. Cruz was driving a silver sedan with Maryland license plates.

They were spotted today by a gas-station worker while getting gas. The attendant called police but the two left before police arrived. A short time later, they were spotted eating at a restaurant in Wentzville. Two diners called the police. Law enforcement officials arrived at the restaurant shortly thereafter and captured both Briscoe and William Dela Cruz.