Johnson beats the heat and the field at Texas

by Bob Priddy, Contributing Editor

(NASCAR)—Jimmie Johnson has taken an important first step toward an unprecedented eighth NASCAR championship by fighting off late-race cramps and winning the 500-mile race on the newly-paved Texas Speedway.

Johnson’s in-car cooling system did not work, leaving him without hydration during the three hour, twenty-four minute race on a hot day. As he was running down then-leader Joey Logano, he said, he “started cramping pretty good on my left side, my chest and my biceps, my forearm, and I knew I was real low on fluids.” He cut the festivities short in victory lane when his cramping became worse and spent an hour at the infield care center where he receive three bags of fluid intravenously.

The victory is likely to qualify Johnson for the first round of the championship chase later this year. He’s tied with Dale Earnhardt, Sr., and Richard Petty with seven championships in NASCAR’s top series.

Joplin’s Jamie McMurray bounced back from his last-place finish at Martinsville last weekend to come home seventh after running in the top five for much of the race, his fourth top ten finish in the seven races this year.

The engines will be silent next weekend because of Easter. The series goes back to a short track on April 23—at Bristol.

(INDYCAR)—One of the little guys has won again on the IndyCar circuit, making it little guys 2, big guys 0 this year. James Hinchcliffe, driving for Sam Schmidt Motorsports, took the Long Beach Grand Prix, outrunning Sebastien Bourdais down the stretch. Bourdais, who drives for Dale Coyne Racing, won the season opened two weeks ago.

IndyCar also is taking the next weekend off. The next race is at the Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama on the 23rd.

(FORMULA 1)—Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel swapped places in round two of the F1 season, Hamilton finishing ahead of Vettel in the Grand Prix of China, run at Shanghai. Vettel beat Hamilton to the line a couple of weeks ago in the season opener in Australia.

The race was the third “grand slam” of his career—starting from the pole, leading every lap, having the fast lap of the race and, of course, winning. Vettel, with four, is the only F1 active driver with more. The record is eight, set in the 1960s by Jim Clark.

The win is his 54th. Only Michael Schumacher has more—91.

(Photo Credit: Getty Images/NASCAR)