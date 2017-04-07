Schwartz leads Blues past Panthers, Sobotka returns to the club

Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists to lead the Blues to a 6-3 win over the Panthers on Thursday night in Florida. David Perron, Vladimir Tarasenko and Alex Pietrangelo each had a goal and an assist, and Patrick Berglund and Ryan Reaves added goals as the Blues improved to 13-2-2 in their last 17 games.

Jake Allen had 29 saves for the Blues, who remained one point ahead of Nashville for third place in the Central Division.

Before the game, the club announced that Vladimir Sobotka will return and signed a three-year, $10.5 million contract extension, beginning with the 2017-18 season. The 29-year old Sobotkawill join the Blues for their game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. He has spent the past three seasons with Omsk Avangard of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

Before playing in the KHL, Sobotka spent four seasons with the Blues, recording 101 points, including 29 goals, in 247 regular-season games.