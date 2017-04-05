Walton and Hughes leaving Mizzou basketball

Mizzou Men’s Basketball announced Tuesday that sophomore guard K.J. Walton and freshman guard Frankie Hughes will transfer from the program.

“We wish K.J. and Frankie the best in their future academic and athletic pursuits,” head coach Cuonzo Martin said. “We will support both of them as much as possible, and assist in their transitions to the best of our ability.”

Walton averaged 6.0 points per game for his career, including a 6.7 mark this past season. He appeared in 63 career games, with 24 starts. Hughes appeared in 30 games in his only season with the Tigers, averaging 7.6 points per game.