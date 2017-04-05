Tornado hits southwest Missouri’s Goodman; school and fire station struck

A state lawmaker who represents southwest Missouri’s McDonald County says Arkansas-based Tyson Foods has sent a semi to serve several thousand meals in tornado-impacted Goodman.

State Rep. Bill Lant (R-Pineville) tells Missourinet his office has corresponded with Tyson Foods.

“They’re sending up a refrigerated semi and a cook crew to prepare as many as 3,000 meals,” Lant says.

Tyson has set up their operations at the Goodman First Baptist Church.

Missourinet Springfield affiliate KSGF Radio reports National Weather Service survey teams say an EF-2 tornado struck Goodman Tuesday night.

The tornado destroyed a fire station.

Representative Lant says the tornado also struck an elementary school, causing “extensive” damage.

Lant says the Goodman School Board has met twice since the tornado, and says the children will have to travel to neighboring Newton County to finish the school year.

“My information was they intend to transport the students up to Neosho to finish their school year there,” says Lant.

KSGF Radio reports wind speeds hit 120 miles per hour in Goodman.

The American Red Cross has also opened a shelter at the Splitlog Baptist Church in Goodman.