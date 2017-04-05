Second game in a row Royals give up six in the 7th

Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in four runs and Miguel Sano cleared the bases with a triple to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 9-1 win over the Royals on Wednesday from Target Field.

Hector Santiago held the Royals to one run and four hits and struck out four in five innings for the Twins. Ian Kennedy (0-1) gave up three runs and three hits with five strikeouts and five walks in five innings for Kansas City. Paulo Orlando drove in the lone run for the Royals, who walked nine Twins batters on the day.

Reliever Matt Strahm gave up a three-run homer. His ERA in the first two games of the season is 81.00. He’s pitched 2/3 of an inning, allowed six runs, three walks and a homer all in a total of 28 pitches.