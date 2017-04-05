Cuonzo Martin’s new assistant coaches bring #SEC and Midwest connections to #Mizzou

CBS Sports first reported that Cuonzo Martin has rounded out his coaching staff at Mizzou, with the hiring of Oakland’s Cornell Mann and UMKC’s Chris Hollender as assistants, joining Michael Porter Sr. who spent his first day in the office on Tuesday.

Hollender joined the UMKC men’s basketball staff as an assistant coach in July 2015 after three seasons as an assistant coach at Mississippi State in the SEC. At every stage of his coaching career, team win-loss records have improved following Hollender’s arrival. UMKC recorded the second-most victories in a season (18) in program history during the 2016-17 campaign. Additionally, the Roos made the first postseason appearance in the program’s 30-year Division I history, which included a victory over Green Bay to advance to the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Invitational before falling to eventual CBI champion Wyoming.

While in Starkville, Hollender played an integral part in the recruitment of Quinndary Weatherspoon, who became a second-team All-SEC selection and led the Bulldogs in scoring with 16.5 points per game to go along with 5.1 rebounds per contest as a sophomore.

Mann was named the assistant coach for the Oakland men’s basketball team in June of 2016. Mann previously spent four seasons at Iowa State. Mann was a member of the Iowa State coaching staff from 2011-15 and helped the Cyclones achieve unprecedented success. ISU went to a school-record four consecutive NCAA Tournaments and achieved a 99-40 overall record. Mann was pivotal in recruiting Michigan-native Monte Morris to Iowa State who was one of the nation’s top point guards after being named a two-time Bob Cousy Award Finalist. During his time at Iowa State, he added a Michigan-to-Iowa State pipeline and was also the lead defensive coach.

Info courtesy UMKC Athletics/Oakland Athletics