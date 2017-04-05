Blues get swept by Jets in the season series

Patrik Laine, Winnipeg’s 18-year-old rookie scored twice and Mark Scheifele had a goal and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Blues 5-2 for not only their season-high fifth straight victory, but also their fifth straight win over the Blues, sweeping the season series.

Alex Pietrangelo and Jori Lehtera scored for the Blues, who had their season-best point streak snapped at nine games. Jake Allen made 20 saves before being pulled for Carter Hutton in the third period.

The Jets scored three times in 62-second span early in the second. Allen talks about why the Blues have lost the season series to the Jets.