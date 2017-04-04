Royals bullpen falters in six-run seventh

Matt Strahm and Travis Wood walked three batters with the bases loaded in the seventh inning as the Royals bullpen stumbled on Opening Day with a 7-1 loss to the Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis.

“That was unacceptable, what happened,” Wood said.

Danny Duffy allowed a fourth inning homer to Miguel Sano after Mike Moustakas went deep off former Royal Ervin Santana in the top half of the fourth.

After a softly hit single and a sacrifice bunt that turned into a hit, Ned Yost used a free pass to load the bases in the seventh.

Three bases loaded walks, one from Strahm, two from Wood and two more singles off Wood blew the game open.