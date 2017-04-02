STLCards make Opening Night an all-day event

A ceremony that welcomes home the 2017 St. Louis Cardinals team, honors the club’s Hall of Famers, commemorates the great tradition of Opening Day in St. Louis and kicks off the Cardinals 125th anniversary in the National League will highlight the day on Sunday, April 2 as the Cardinals will take on the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs in a 7:35 p.m. game on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast.

Pregame Schedule

12:00 – 2:00 p.m. One Nation Pep Rally at Ballpark Village: Kick off the day with a St. Louis Blues Pep Rally on the outdoor Busch II Infield stage and adjacent parking lot! Fun includes a mascot appearance by Louie from 12-12:30 p.m., a DJ from the stage, giveaways and additional Blues entertainment. Enter Ballpark Village’s onsite giveaway by completing a data card by 1:30 p.m. for a chance to win an autographed jersey, puck or one of two autographed sticks. One lucky winner will receive the ultimate #OneNation prize pack that will feature two tickets to both the Blues game vs. Nashville at 3:00 p.m. and to Opening Day to see the Cardinals take on the Cubs at 7:35 p.m. on the Budweiser Brew House Rooftop deck.

2:00 – 4:45 p.m. Opening Day Pep Rally at Ballpark Village: Join Kyle McClellan, FOX Sports announcers and DJ Todd Thomas at the outdoor Busch II Infield stage and adjacent parking lot for the Cardinals Opening Day Pep Rally. This event is free for all fans to attend and will proceed rain or shine. Fredbird and Team Fredbird will be on hand to give away Opening Day tickets and other Cardinals prizes. Food and drinks will be available for purchase as well.

5:05 p.m. Gates Open

2017 Cardinals Magnet Schedule: All ticketed-fans, ages 21 and older, will receive a magnet featuring the 2017 Cardinals schedule, compliments of Budweiser.

5:05 – 7:35 p.m. Opening Day Pre-Game Party at Cardinals Nation: Cardinals Nation will host the Official Pre-Game Party of the St. Louis Cardinals. This ticketed pep-rally style party is located on the second floor of Cardinals Nation in the Hall of Fame Club, two and a half hours prior to every Cardinals home game during the 2017 season. The exclusive pre-game event includes a full buffet menu, all-inclusive bar and a DJ or live music all the way until first pitch.

6:45 p.m. Pregame ceremonies begin with an appearance by the famed Budweiser Clydesdales.

Introduction of St. Louis County ExecutiveSteve Stenger, St. Louis Mayor Francis G. Slayand Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

Introduction of Fredbird and Team Fredbird.

Hall of Famers will be introduced via a Ford Motorcade around the warning track. Each Hall of Famer will be riding in a 2017 Ford Mustang convertible.

Introduction of 2016 Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Class.

Introduction of Cardinals principal owner and CEO, Bill DeWitt Jr.

Cardinals 125th Anniversary / There’s Only One Cardinals Baseball Video

Introduction of the 2017 St. Louis Cardinals via Motorcade.

Introduction of the Chicago Cubs.

Color Guard and American Flag in center field, courtesy of the service men and women of Ft. Leonard Wood.

The National Anthem will be performed byIngrid Berry, daughter of the late St. Louis legend Chuck Berry.

Ceremonial First Pitch by John Tudor to Tim McCarver.

7:35 p.m. Game Time