Martinsville still owes McMurray

(NASCAR)—The race for the grandfather clock at Martinsville might have marked some milestones for a couple of participants, but it was another disappointment for Joplin’s Jamie McMurray, the only full-time driver in NASCAR’s top series.

Brad Keslowski became the first driver to win two races this year and gave Ford its first victory at Martinsville in fifteen years. Keselowski and Kyle Busch dominated the last half of the race with Keselowski slipping past Busch on lap 458 of the 500 laps and winning by about 1.8 seconds.

The win comes in the 1000th NASCAR race for Team Penske. It’s the first time since 2004 that a Penske car has come across the line first at Martinsville. That was the year that Rusty Wallace drove a Penske car to his last victory in the series.

McMurray, who had said Saturday that he thinks the tight 0.526 mile Martinsville oval and the Sonoma road course are the tracks he most looks forward to going to, only to disappointed almost every time. “Honestly, I don’t feel like I’ve gotten the finishes I deserved at those two tracks…I think we’ll have a chance to win tomorrow.”

McMurray started sixth, the sixth time he’s started in the top ten in the six races this year. In the tight racing typical when 39 cars running at triple digits try to compete on a small track, McMurray became the first victim. Ryan Blaney’s light tap on the left rear of Jimmie Johnson’s car got Johnson slightly out of shape and the right front corner of Johnson’s car touched the left rear of McMurray’s car just enough to push the edge of the fender into the tire.

McMurray lost the tire on the third turn and went into the safer barrier on the driver’s side before stopping, nose to the wall. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., got his car stopped before he would have t-boned McMurray’s ruined automobile. The crash put McMurray in last place for the race and dropped him from sixth place to ninth in the points.

McMurray and NASCAR will have plenty of running room next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

(IndyCar)—IndyCar’s second race of the season is next weekend at Long Beach. Some fans already are looking ahead to next year when the new design for the series’ cars hits the track.

IndyCar is doing away with separate body designs created by the two engine manufacturers and is going with a common design that’s sleeker, less cluttered, and reminds some viewers of more classic designs. One thing missing in the new design is the rear pods that were intended to keep trailing cars from riding up over the rear tires of a car in front.

Visitors to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be helping the Speedway celebrate the fortieth anniversary of A. J. Foyt’s fourth win of the Indianapolis 500. Only Rick Mears and Al Unser Sr., have equaled that record. All four of his “500” winning cars are on display at the track museum along with about thirty others Foyt had driven in his career. The exhibit will be open until the end of October.

(Formula 1)—The Haas racing team didn’t do well in Australia but has better hopes for next weekend’s Grand Prix of China in Shanghai. And one reason for optimism is that Haas uses Ferrari engines. Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari beat both Mercedes entries in Australia and Haas steam principal Guenther Steiner thinks the new Ferrari engine is better than the engines Mercedes is using this year. Romain Grosjean, the number one Haas driver, started the GP of Australia in sixth, the best start in team history. Mechanical problems took out both cars in the race, however.

Grosjean calls Shanghai “a tricky track because it’s very difficult in the early stages.” He says it’s a track that requires a car to work well with its front tires….In general, if the car is good in qualifying, the race should be quite good. If not, then in the race, you’re going to struggle.”

One of many things for which F1 is known is the lightning-quick pit stops. Here’s one by the Williams team in the first race of the season—the quickest one of the race. Four tires in 2.34 seconds:

https://www.formula1.com/en/latest/features/2017/3/dhl-fastest-pit-stop-award–williams-pick-up-where-they-left-off.html

How do they do it? Well, look at all the people! And they don’t have to remove five lug nuts. But still—–

(Photo credits: Getty Images/NASCAR; IndyCar)