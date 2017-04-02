Grichuk comes up as the hero as #STLCards take down Cubs on #Opening Day

Randall Grichuk’s bases loaded single in the bottom of the 9th with two outs gave the Cardinals a 4-3 win on Opening Night in front of the third largest regular season crowd at Busch Stadium III. His two run homer in the 8th inning gave the Cardinals a 3-0 lead over the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs.

Seung-Hwan Oh, who got Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo each to both pop up with the bases loaded in the 8th, gave up a three run homer to Willson Contreas in the 9th to tie the game. He ended up getting the win, but cost Carlos Martinez a W.

He struck out 10 in 7.1 scoreless innings and got a no-decision.

The Cardinals finished 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position with Grichuk’s last hit being the lone RBI producer with RISP. The Cardinals scored their first run on a sacrifice fly Matt Carpenter scoring Dexter Fowler.

Off day Monday, Adam Wainwright and Jake Arrieta Tuesday. From Busch Stadium Bill Pollock Missourinet