Petraeus, Meacham to speak, join Churchill fellows at Westminster College (AUDIO)

Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri set the stage for Sir Winston Churchill’s famous speech warning that Russia was creating political instability in other countries after World War II. The “Iron Curtain” address called out Joseph Stalin for dividing Europe between Moscow’s interests and the rest of the Western world.

Listen to 2:30 minute excerpt:

Same stage, 71 years later and two men who have immense knowlege of world affairs, national politics and military history have an opportunity to address the current status of the relationship between the United States and Russia, among other political issues.

Retired General David H. Petraeus, former CIA director and former Commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, will hold a press conference Saturday morning, then take part in a “conversation” for an audience at 2:30 p.m. at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury on campus.

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian, political analyst and publishing executive Jon Meacham will also speak to the press before delivering the Enid and Crosby Kemper Lecture at 11:45 a.m. at the same church.

Both men will be honored as Churchill Fellows, joining dignitaries like Margaret Thatcher, Walter Cronkite and Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The day’s events are in conjunction with Churchill Weekend and the first ever meeting at the National Churchill Museum by the board members of the Washington D.C. based International Churchill Society. Board members include Bill Roedy, former Chairman and CEO of MTV Networks International; Edwina Sandys, Churchill’s granddaughter; Duncan Sandys, Churchill’s great grandson; and, Lord Alan Watson of Richmond, England, C.B.E., former President of Britain’s Labor Party.