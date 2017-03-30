STLBlues victory puts them in position for a better opening playoff round matchup

Vladimir Tarasenko, Patrik Berglund and David Perron scored, and Berglund added an assist as the Blues made it 11-in-a-row over the Arizona Coyotes with a 3-1 victory on Wednesday night at their place in Glendale, AZ. Berglund tied his career high with his 22nd goal.

In addition to their run over the Coyotes, the Blues have won 11 of 13 games and have points in 12 of those games.

Carter Hutton stopped 22 shots and had a shutout going until Alex Goligoski scored a power-play goal at 14:37 of the third.

With their win, the Blues move one point ahead of Nashville for third place in the Central Division with six games to play. By holding onto the third spot in the division, the Blues would most likely open the season against Minnesota. The Wild have struggled losing four straight and going 1-7-2 in their last ten. If the Blues slip out of third place, they’d earn a wild card spot and would have to open the playoffs against either Central Division leading Chicago (7-1-2 in their last ten games) or Anaheim (8-1-1 in their last ten).