Missouri House of Representatives holds moment of silence for Independence officer shot in line of duty

The “Kansas City Star” reports an Independence police officer who was shot in the head by a burglar was in critical condition at an area hospital Wednesday night.

The “Star” identifies the officer as 15-year veteran Thomas Wagstaff. The newspaper reports the incident happened Wednesday at about 9:45 a.m. after officers arrived. The burglars reportedly opened fire while trying to flee.

State Rep. Bill Kidd (R-Independence), a former reserve deputy sheriff, informed the Missouri House about the shooting Wednesday afternoon.

“The suspects have been detained after a high-speed pursuit, and so I would ask this body to have a moment of prayer and silence while we consider the sacrifice this officer and his family are making at this point,” Kidd said on the House floor.

House Speaker Todd Richardson (R-Poplar Bluff) asked the House to stand and join him in a moment of silence.

Representative Kidd says the officer was shot in the head “while performing his duties.”

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens (R) tweeted Wednesday that the officer was in critical condition. Greitens asks Missourians to pray for the officer, his family and the department.